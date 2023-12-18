Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.