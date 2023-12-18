Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
