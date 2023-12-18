Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $596.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $529.00 to $596.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Raymond James lowered Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.47.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $491.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $508.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.