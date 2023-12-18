Luken Investment Analytics LLC Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $434.80. 1,042,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,122. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.02. The company has a market cap of $347.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

