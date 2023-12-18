Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys 19,541 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.74. 1,674,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,705. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $146.58.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- C4 Therapeutics blasts off: what’s next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.