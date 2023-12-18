Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys 19,541 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.74. 1,674,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,705. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $146.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

