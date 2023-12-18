LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.27 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258 in the last three months. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

