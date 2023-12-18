Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,580,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.93. 40,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.43.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.