Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after purchasing an additional 483,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $219.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.43.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.