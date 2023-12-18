KWB Wealth Sells 276 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KWB Wealth lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in RTX were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $80.28 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

