Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $230.38 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.