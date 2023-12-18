Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

