KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 6.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 1.3 %

KLAC traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $577.46. The company had a trading volume of 185,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,990. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $593.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.20.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.