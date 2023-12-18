Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,827 shares of company stock worth $1,194,610. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.