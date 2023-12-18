Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 87.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $8.11 on Monday, hitting $447.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,673. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.57. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

