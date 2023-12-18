JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 616,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,727. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.