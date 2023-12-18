JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,243,924,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after buying an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in TC Energy by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,387,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,187,000 after buying an additional 5,449,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in TC Energy by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,070,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $39.43 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

