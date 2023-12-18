James Craig Whittaker Acquires 46,111 Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17.

TSE CS traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.37. 754,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.12. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.27 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.5624422 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.77.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

