iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,085 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $36,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 456,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,805. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.