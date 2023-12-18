iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $153.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,676. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.78.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

