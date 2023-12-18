iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Stock Holdings Raised by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.92. 5,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,892. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

