iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.44. 984,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,074. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.91.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

