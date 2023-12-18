iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $275.48. 731,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average of $256.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

