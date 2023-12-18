iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.11. 8,846,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,338,986. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

