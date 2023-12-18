Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $156.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.