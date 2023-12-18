Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 410,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,224,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,273. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

