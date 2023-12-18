Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,823,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,815,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,593,000 after purchasing an additional 114,370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

