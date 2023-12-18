International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 0.92. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

