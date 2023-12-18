IntegraFin’s (IHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 294.80 ($3.70) on Thursday. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 334.85 ($4.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.90. The company has a market capitalization of £976.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,456.67, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 241.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

