Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $1,149.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $926.79 and its 200-day moving average is $882.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

