ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICL Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

ICL Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ICL Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after buying an additional 3,689,663 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in ICL Group by 199.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after buying an additional 2,760,561 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 737.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 1,997,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.