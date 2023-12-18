ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICLGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Barclays raised shares of ICL Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ICL Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after buying an additional 3,689,663 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in ICL Group by 199.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after buying an additional 2,760,561 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 737.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 1,997,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

ICL Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

