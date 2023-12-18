H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRB

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 89.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 63,942 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in H&R Block by 837.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 59,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in H&R Block by 1,134.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 157,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.