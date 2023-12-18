Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

