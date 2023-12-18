Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $503.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Recommended Stories

