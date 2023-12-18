Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PACB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

