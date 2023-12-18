Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 524 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 941,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,478. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

