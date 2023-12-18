Great Waters Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 12.2% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $61,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Gpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 208,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 386,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 283,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 246,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

