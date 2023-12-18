Great Waters Wealth Management Has $516,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.70. 1,977,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,602 shares of company stock worth $13,330,195. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

