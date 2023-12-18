Great Waters Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,875. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.