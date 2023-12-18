Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

GTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

NYSE GTN opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $836.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.70. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

