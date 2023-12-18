Goodman Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,344 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.71. 16,495,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,699,910. The firm has a market cap of $266.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

