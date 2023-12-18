Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $33.53 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 353,454.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 565,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,527 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,973. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.