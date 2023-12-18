Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of GORO opened at $0.32 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

