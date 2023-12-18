General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

General Mills Stock Up 1.9 %

GIS traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,488. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

