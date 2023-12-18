Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$57.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:FTS opened at C$54.89 on Monday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.18.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.1502268 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.