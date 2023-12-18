Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Foran Mining

FOM opened at C$3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.02 and a 52 week high of C$4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.23.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

