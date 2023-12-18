Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOM
Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %
About Foran Mining
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Foran Mining
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.