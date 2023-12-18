First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.00

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 65467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- C4 Therapeutics blasts off: what’s next?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 energy stocks and the truth behind their bargain deals
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.