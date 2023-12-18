First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.00

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 65467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

