First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $22.60 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $730,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,851,000 after buying an additional 412,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

