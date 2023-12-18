First Financial Corp IN Has $424,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after buying an additional 36,925 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 182,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,440. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

