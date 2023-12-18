First Financial Corp IN Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Danaher were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

DHR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.72. 583,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,248. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

