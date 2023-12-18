First Digital USD (FDUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.63 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $3.35 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,630,784,887 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,656,786,753.71. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99800321 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,767,461,818.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.