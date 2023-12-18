Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.28.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 416,553 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.03 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

